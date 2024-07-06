19,403 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. 1,277,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

