22,724 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 74,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

