3,677 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DEO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,783. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
