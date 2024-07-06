36,986 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 511,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 32,313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 4,117,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

