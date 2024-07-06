5th Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

