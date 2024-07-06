67,028 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Acquired by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $157.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.