7,262 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 134,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

