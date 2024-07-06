7,401 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,076. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

