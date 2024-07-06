8,224 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 41.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 651,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,155. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

