9,529 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,159 shares of company stock worth $203,549. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. 125,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,807. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

