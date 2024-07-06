AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

