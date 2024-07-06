Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 930,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

