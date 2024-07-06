Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $61.26 million and $2.31 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,198.68 or 0.99955156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05581783 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,335,251.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.