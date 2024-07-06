ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $133,575.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

