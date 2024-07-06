Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
