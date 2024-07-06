Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 536,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.74. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

