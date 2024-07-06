aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $261.29 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $261.29 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

