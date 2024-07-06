aelf Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.29 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. aelf has a market cap of $231.95 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

