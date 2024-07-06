Aevo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $356.32 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $356.32 million and $66.20 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,669,130.7874609 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34977747 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $86,511,872.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

