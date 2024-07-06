Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

