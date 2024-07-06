Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.