Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

APD traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $252.67. 1,381,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day moving average is $251.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

