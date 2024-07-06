Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

ALAR opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $293.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

