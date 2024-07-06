Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $869,509.03

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $132.54 million and $869,509.03 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 264,345,058 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

