Algorand Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $35.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,206,917,748 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.