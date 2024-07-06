Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,079,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

