Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,079,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

