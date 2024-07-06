Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $66.61 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and $964,677.03 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001778 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

