Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,986,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 65.3% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.