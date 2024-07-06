American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 3,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

