Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $64.29

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.20 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
