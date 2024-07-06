Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $12.50

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

