ANDY (ANDY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. ANDY has a market cap of $105.84 million and $5.57 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANDY has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ANDY Profile

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00009912 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,469,531.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

