Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to $68.50 at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $18,226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $136,630,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

