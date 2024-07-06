ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.25 on Thursday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,329,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.