Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Gravity.

This table compares Applied Digital and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $143.91 million 6.62 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -8.78 Gravity $555.74 million 1.01 $105.61 million $13.23 6.09

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.56, suggesting that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats Applied Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.