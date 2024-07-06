Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

AIT stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

