Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $242.59. 4,076,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.65.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

