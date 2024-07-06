Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

