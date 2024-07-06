Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

