Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,388 shares during the quarter. ARM makes up about 0.4% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ARM worth $101,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 12.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 181.19. 14,231,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,360. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 182.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 133.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 114.43.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.