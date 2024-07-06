ASD Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009141 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,292.65 or 1.00030081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00067389 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03857177 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,372,446.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

