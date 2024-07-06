ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 3,927,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,363. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

