AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New GBX 74 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 71 ($0.90) to GBX 74 ($0.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.43) to £150 ($189.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a £110 ($139.13) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £105.53 ($133.49).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £120.56 ($152.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,864.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($119.67) and a 1 year high of £127.04 ($160.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of £111.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

