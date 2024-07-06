Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.