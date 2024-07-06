Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 854.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ATMU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 907,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.