Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.