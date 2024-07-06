BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) versus Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Financial Review

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BAE Systems and Kumba Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kumba Iron Ore 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

BAE Systems currently has a consensus price target of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 633.48%. Given BAE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Kumba Iron Ore.

This table compares BAE Systems and Kumba Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $24.98 billion 1.97 $2.31 billion N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore $4.68 billion N/A $1.23 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Kumba Iron Ore.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Kumba Iron Ore on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company is also involved in the operation of a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. Kumba Iron Ore Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

