Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 552,104 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,104 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.52% of DLocal worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

