Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.95% of Cardlytics worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX stock remained flat at $8.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,735 shares of company stock worth $821,738. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

